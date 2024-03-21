Republican lawmakers in Missouri may look to enshrine protection for human embryos into state law. It follows a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling which granted the same legal rights that living children have to frozen embryos created through in vitro fertilization. John Rizzo, the top Democrat in the Missouri Senate, calls it ‘absurdity at its highest level…’
After the ruling, Alabama’s governor signed a bill protecting IVF clinics. In
Missouri, the group “Making a Miracle” has been calling on lawmakers to
expand access to invitro fertilization.