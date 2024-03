SEMO is holding a class on how to administer Youth Mental Health First

Aid this Saturday, March 23th at the MU Extension Center in Jackson from

9-4:30pm. The class is free and lunch will be provided. Youth Mental

Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to

signs of mental health and substance use challenges among children and

adolescents ages 12-18. Please register at semosp.org

