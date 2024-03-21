The community came out to the Perry County Senior Center to ask

questions and voice their concerns about possible changes that could be

made to the local 911 dispatch during the Perry-St. Francois County

merger. Everyone had a chance to ask questions and one in particular

stood out. “Why was the contract signed with St. Francois County before

the vote?” Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer responded, saying, “St.

Francois County needs 12 months to get their systems in place in order to

take over our services, so we made the agreement to go ahead and sign a

contract with them,” Sauer said. According to Sauer, the timeline for St.

Francois County to take over the 911 dispatch is January of next year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!