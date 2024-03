The jobs report is out for February and Missouri nonfarm payroll

employment increased by 7,800 jobs, and the unemployment rate

remained the same from January’s 3.3 percent. Private industry

employment increased by 6,500 jobs and government employment

increased by 1,300 jobs. Over the year, there was an increase of 46,000

jobs from February 2023 to February 2024.

