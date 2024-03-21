This past Monday officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were

alerted to gunfire within the city, using a new technology known as ShotSpotter.

This technology allows officers to quickly respond, and locate victims of gun

violence, witnesses or evidence related to a shooting. Police also executed a search

warrant for a nearby residence in relation to the shooting and found a stolen AK-47

from Charleston, MO, which they believed to be the gun used in this incident.

Police arrested Antwan Terrance Davis, age 31, of Sikeston. Davis had previously

been convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.

