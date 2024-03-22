Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped at Southeast Missouri State University
University this week during his statewide tour to discuss the tax benefits
of saving for education through the state’s 529 education savings plan.
Malek, a native of India and a SEMO alumnus, prioritized a stop at his alma
mater to promote Missouri’s college savings plan MOST 529. Malek called
MOST 529 as a Swiss Army knife because of its ability to be used for
multiple purposes in addition to college savings, including K-12 tuition,
graduate school, trade and vocational school, registered apprenticeships
and student loan repayment.