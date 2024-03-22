Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped at Southeast Missouri State

University this week during his statewide tour to discuss the tax benefits

of saving for education through the state’s 529 education savings plan.

Malek, a native of India and a SEMO alumnus, prioritized a stop at his alma

mater to promote Missouri’s college savings plan MOST 529. Malek called

MOST 529 as a Swiss Army knife because of its ability to be used for

multiple purposes in addition to college savings, including K-12 tuition,

graduate school, trade and vocational school, registered apprenticeships

and student loan repayment.

