The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee announces an in-person polling location for the Missouri Presidential Preference Primary

Saturday, March 23, the Missouri Democratic Party (MDP) is holding its Presidential Preference Primary. Due to a 2022 state law, known as HB 1878, this will be no ordinary election as it is being entirely run by the state party rather than state and local election authorities. The three things that will distinguish this election are the types of voters who can participate, the presence of local candidates, and the ability of voters to sign an initiative petition if they choose.

Locally, there is just one polling location for the County, the Shawnee Park Center, Activity Room, 835 S. West End Blvd., from 8am to 12pm only. This poll is open to all Missouri registered voters, so long as they have not registered as a Republican. That means to cast a ballot a voter can be unaffiliated, registered as a Democrat, Independent, or Libertarian, or undeclared.

At each voter’s discretion, there will be an opportunity to meet local Democratic candidates and/or their representatives. Information will be available regarding the Party, its candidates, and key issues.

In addition, voters will have the opportunity to sign the petition to overturn Missouri’s total abortion ban, also known as the Pro-Choice ballot initiative. This petition has been thoroughly vetted by the Secretary of State and our state courts. It is a legal document that petitioners have the right to circulate throughout the state. Those rights are backed by local ordinances, as well as state and federal law, and it is endorsed by the Missouri Democratic Party.

Questions regarding this polling location can be directed to chairperson@capedems.com.