The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has extended the final deadline for the Access Missouri Grant

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
(MDHEWD) has extended the final deadline for the Access Missouri Grant
to June 1 due to federal filing technology issues leading to lower-than-
expected Missouri filing rates for the Free Application for Federal Student
Aid (FAFSA). Students who file a FAFSA by the April 1 priority deadline
and are eligible for the Access Missouri Grant are guaranteed to receive an
award.

