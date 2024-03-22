The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking you to be aware of and plan for the Total Solar Eclipse
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking you to be aware of and plan
for the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8. The viewing path in Missouri
will cover more than 115 miles across the state. MSHP says it will be
helpful to leave early and plan to remain at your viewing location until a
period after the eclipse to avoid any congestion afterward. Pack snacks,
water and make sure you have a full tank of gas.