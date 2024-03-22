The search for missing college student Riley Strain is expanding to include

multiple counties along the Cumberland River. The Cheatham County

Sherriff’s Department says it found no signs of Strain at the Cheatham Dam

on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies worked with the Army Corps of

Engineers, who operate the dam, to look for anything connected to the

missing 22-year-old after getting a request from the Metro Nashville Police

Department. Officials said they “burped” the dam by opening and closing

the locks to force anything to the surface. People were seen standing on

the top of the dam for hours looking at debris in the water.

