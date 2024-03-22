The search for missing college student Riley Strain is expanding to include multiple counties along the Cumberland River.
Cheatham County
Sherriff’s Department says it found no signs of Strain at the Cheatham Dam
on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies worked with the Army Corps of
Engineers, who operate the dam, to look for anything connected to the
missing 22-year-old after getting a request from the Metro Nashville Police
Department. Officials said they “burped” the dam by opening and closing
the locks to force anything to the surface. People were seen standing on
the top of the dam for hours looking at debris in the water.