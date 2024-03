Two bills in the Illinois state Senate aim to crack down on teen vaping.

One bill would ban people from buying vaping devices online and from

them being shipped to anyone other than a distributor or retailer.

Another bill would ban the marketing and sale of vaping devices that look

like other items like highlighters or other school supplies, which makes it

harder for parents and teachers to identify them.

