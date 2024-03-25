A collision on U.S. 67 in Butler County Friday evening resulted in the tragic

loss of three lives.

The accident occurred on U.S. 67 just north of Neelyville.

According to the crash report, a woman was driving southbound when she

veered across the centerline, colliding head-on with a second vehicle.

The passenger of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragically, the first driver lost her life, along with a 15-year-old female

passenger.

