A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run in Graves County on Sunday night
A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run in Graves County on Sunday
night, March 24. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a
pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. on the 16000 block of U.S. 45 south in
the Water Valley area. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. The
severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office
said the vehicle involved in the crash was a red SUV, with front-end
damage, and was last seen traveling northbound on U.S. 45 toward Wingo.