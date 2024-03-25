A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run in Graves County on Sunday

night, March 24. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a

pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. on the 16000 block of U.S. 45 south in

the Water Valley area. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. The

severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office

said the vehicle involved in the crash was a red SUV, with front-end

damage, and was last seen traveling northbound on U.S. 45 toward Wingo.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!