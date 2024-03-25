As March Madness grips the nation a local business is hoping for a big boost
As March Madness grips the nation, millions of Americans are fixated on
their screens, eagerly following the basketball tournament, and local bars
are banking on the surge in patrons seeking to revel in the games.
Kolten Siebert, Assistant Manager of Hotshots in Cape Girardeau,
expressed his enthusiasm for the anticipated uptick in business.
While acknowledging the challenges of managing a bustling bar during
such a hectic period, Siebert emphasized the joy of brightening customers’
days.