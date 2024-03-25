new state record for a bighead carp

The Missouri Department of Conservation has officially confirmed a Festus

resident as the newest state record holder for his remarkable catch of a 97-

pound bighead carp from the Mississippi River. An MDC statement says

George Chance was engaged in bank fishing for catfish, employing a

bottom-bouncing crankbait when he encountered the massive fish on

March 19. He recounted a gripping battle lasting approximately 20 minutes

before he successfully brought the fish ashore.

