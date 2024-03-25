new state record for a bighead carp
The Missouri Department of Conservation has officially confirmed a Festus
resident as the newest state record holder for his remarkable catch of a 97-
pound bighead carp from the Mississippi River. An MDC statement says
George Chance was engaged in bank fishing for catfish, employing a
bottom-bouncing crankbait when he encountered the massive fish on
March 19. He recounted a gripping battle lasting approximately 20 minutes
before he successfully brought the fish ashore.