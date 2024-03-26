A bill under consideration in the Missouri Senate looks to create a state program that would incentivize the converting of vacant office space in downtown areas along Main Streets into residential space. St. Louis Democrat Steven Roberts wants to see redevelopment come to some important Missouri downtowns.
A 25-percent tax credit would be made available for qualifying projects. The
tax credit amount would be capped at 50-million-dollars per fiscal year,
while a separate cap of the same amount would be used for converting
buildings over 750-thousand square feet. A Senate committee has voted in
favor of the bill.