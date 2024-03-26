A Cape Girardeau food truck operator and former downtown restaurant owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug distribution and weapons accusations. Shawn D. Stockard Sr. was indicted on the weapons charge in October. He was indicted on the drug charges March 5. The indictment stems from an arrest made Feb. 2 when Stockard was alleged to have possessed hydrocodone, clonazepam and oxycodone HCL, with the intent to distribute. The federal weapons indictment stems from an arrest made by Cape Girardeau police when Stockard was westbound in an eastbound lane. Police also found 252 pills. They also found $322 in cash, along with two pairs of brass knuckles. Stockard was initially held on a cash-only bond of $30,000. In addition to the federal charges, Stockard also faces a second-degree harassment charge, which was filed in October. In the weapons indictment, Stockard, who was convicted of a felony, is accused of possessing firearms and transporting them across state lines. Read more in the SE Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!