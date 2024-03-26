Communities spanning from Perry County to the city of Cape Girardeauand beyond are now benefiting from more reliable energy
and beyond are now benefiting from more reliable energy thanks to a
recently completed transmission infrastructure project. The Limestone
Ridge Project includes the construction of a new, 15 mile, 138-kV
transmission line and two state-of-the-art substations. Ameren
Transmission collaborated with Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA) to
improve reliability, provide additional energy capacity for local
manufacturing facilities and allow for future expansion of the energy grid.