Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek announced Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for the Treasurer’s office.
Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek announced Monday that he will seek
the Republican nomination to serve a full four-year term in the Treasurer’s
office. His plan is what he calls the Three P’s…Protecting your taxpayer
dollars. Second, Providing opportunities through education and helping
create good jobs. Third, Promoting the Promise of America across our
great state of Missouri.