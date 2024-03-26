Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek announced Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for the Treasurer’s office.

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek announced Monday that he will seek

the Republican nomination to serve a full four-year term in the Treasurer’s

office. His plan is what he calls the Three P’s…Protecting your taxpayer

dollars. Second, Providing opportunities through education and helping

create good jobs. Third, Promoting the Promise of America across our

great state of Missouri.

