SAT and ACT scores are a big deal
SAT and ACT scores are a big deal, and high school students and
their families invest a lot of time and money into prepping for
these college admissions tests. Scammers know this, and the
Better Business Bureau has received reports of scammers taking
advantage of students by tricking their families into paying for
bogus SAT and ACT prep, Sometimes they even have your childs
information and school.
Know how the College Board will contact you.
Be wary of unsolicited callers.
Double check with your student.
Don’t give your financial information to strangers.