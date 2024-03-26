Southeast Missouri State University’s new online professional studies degree helps you get ahead
Southeast Missouri State University’s new online professional studies degree
provides a flexible and unique option for working professionals, like you, to earn
or complete their degree and achieve their career goals. Working professionals can
now further their education while balancing their professional and personal
responsibilities. This program provides students with the opportunity to tailor their
education to align with their career goals and interests. New Missouri
undergraduate students with a 2.75 high school GPA and who are eligible for Pell
Grants won’t pay any tuition or fees at Southeast Missouri State. The Will To Do
Award will cover all tuition and fees that aren’t covered by other scholarships and
grants. SEMO also offers one tuition rate nationwide for domestic students.
Registration is underway to start an online program this summer. Registration for
fall begins April 1. For more information, visit the semo.edu/online