Southeast Missouri State University’s new online professional studies degree helps you get ahead

Southeast Missouri State University’s new online professional studies degree

provides a flexible and unique option for working professionals, like you, to earn

or complete their degree and achieve their career goals. Working professionals can

now further their education while balancing their professional and personal

responsibilities. This program provides students with the opportunity to tailor their

education to align with their career goals and interests. New Missouri

undergraduate students with a 2.75 high school GPA and who are eligible for Pell

Grants won’t pay any tuition or fees at Southeast Missouri State. The Will To Do

Award will cover all tuition and fees that aren’t covered by other scholarships and

grants. SEMO also offers one tuition rate nationwide for domestic students.

Registration is underway to start an online program this summer. Registration for

fall begins April 1. For more information, visit the semo.edu/online

