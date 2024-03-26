Street repair season is here in Cape

Clark Repair Started



Soon after Lexington Avenue renovation began, repairs started on Clark St. Crews started at Lombardo-New Madrid and will continue working southward to Broadway.

In addition to these Transportation Trust Fund projects, voters also approved more repair projects through the Capital Improvement Sales Tax renewal of 2019. This year’s series of projects was recently completed which included Lacey St. Cape Meadows, Lakeshore, and other areas. A new list is coming soon. See all street projects and details at cityofcape.org/streets.