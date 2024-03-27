Charleston man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison
The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Kyrron Haynes, age
29, of Charleston, Missouri, has been sentenced to 8 years in federal
prison for the offense of Distribution of Fentanyl. At his guilty plea hearing
last year, Haynes admitted that he sold a quantity of fentanyl to a person in
Charleston on two separate occasions in March 2023. That person buying
the fentanyl was working as an informant for the DEA. At the time of the
offenses, Haynes was on parole supervision through the State of Missouri
for a prior drug-trafficking conviction. After serving the 8-year sentence,
Haynes will be placed on a 3 yr supervised release.