Charleston man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Kyrron Haynes, age

29, of Charleston, Missouri, has been sentenced to 8 years in federal

prison for the offense of Distribution of Fentanyl. At his guilty plea hearing

last year, Haynes admitted that he sold a quantity of fentanyl to a person in

Charleston on two separate occasions in March 2023. That person buying

the fentanyl was working as an informant for the DEA. At the time of the

offenses, Haynes was on parole supervision through the State of Missouri

for a prior drug-trafficking conviction. After serving the 8-year sentence,

Haynes will be placed on a 3 yr supervised release.

