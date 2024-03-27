Former longtime Scott County Coroner Scott Amick has passed away
Former longtime Scott County Coroner Scott Amick — also a former school
board member, basketball referee and football time clock operator —
passed away Sunday, at his home. Amick was 66 years old. The
SOUTHEAST MISSOURIAN reports that Amick was an owner and partner
of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel. He served as coroner for 35 years, and
was a past president of the Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners
Association.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. this morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church,
with the Rev. Tom Wilk as celebrant. Burial will be in Lightner Cemetery in
Scott City.