Perryville High School students took the Top 3 Overall spots at the SEMO

Regional Science Fair on March 5, solidifying their spot at the International

Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May in Los Angeles, Calif. This is the

second year in a row that PHS students have qualified for this prestigious

contest. The students who will compete at ISEF are Simon Wibbenmeyer, Ezekiel

Pyland, Mason Zoellner, and Emma Fetterhoff. Erin Holly, who attended ISEF in

Dallas last year also placed at the SEMO Regional Science Fair.

