Perryville High School students took the Top 3 Overall spots at the SEMO Regional Science Fair
Perryville High School students took the Top 3 Overall spots at the SEMO
Regional Science Fair on March 5, solidifying their spot at the International
Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May in Los Angeles, Calif. This is the
second year in a row that PHS students have qualified for this prestigious
contest. The students who will compete at ISEF are Simon Wibbenmeyer, Ezekiel
Pyland, Mason Zoellner, and Emma Fetterhoff. Erin Holly, who attended ISEF in
Dallas last year also placed at the SEMO Regional Science Fair.