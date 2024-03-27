Police have filed several charges against a Sikeston woman who is accused

of forcing her victim to strip naked then shooting at the victim as he or she

dived into a ditch following an argument in a vehicle.

Tatyana Wheatley, 31, is charged with second-degree assault, two charges

of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, second-degree

kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

Police say the incident happened early Saturday evening, March 23.

