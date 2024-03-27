Police have filed several charges against a Sikeston woman
Police have filed several charges against a Sikeston woman who is accused
of forcing her victim to strip naked then shooting at the victim as he or she
dived into a ditch following an argument in a vehicle.
Tatyana Wheatley, 31, is charged with second-degree assault, two charges
of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, second-degree
kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
Police say the incident happened early Saturday evening, March 23.