Southern Illinois University Carbondale is going to chronicle the role in women’s college athletics.
As Southern Illinois University Carbondale celebrates Women’s History
Month, a sports studies professor is gathering information and photos to
chronicle the university’s groundbreaking role in women’s college athletics.
Bobbi Knapp, who’s an associate professor of sport studies said SIU, its
women’s athletics administrations and women’s coaches have a strong
connection to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women
(AIAW).