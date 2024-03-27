Southern Illinois University Carbondale is going to chronicle the role in women’s college athletics.

As Southern Illinois University Carbondale celebrates Women’s History

Month, a sports studies professor is gathering information and photos to

chronicle the university’s groundbreaking role in women’s college athletics.

Bobbi Knapp, who’s an associate professor of sport studies said SIU, its

women’s athletics administrations and women’s coaches have a strong

connection to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women

(AIAW).

