Volunteers are needed for the Bashin’ Trash litter clean-up event on April 20

Volunteers are needed for the Bashin’ Trash litter clean-up event on April 20th. All ages are welcome. You’ll meet at 9 a.m. at the Cape Nature Center.

Organizers say trash bags and gloves will be provided. Advance

registration is required. If you register by April 5, you’ll also get a free lunch

and t-shirt on the day of the event. “Bashin’ Trash is part of the city’s

Friends of the Park Day,” In 2023, 93 volunteers collected over 23 bags of

litter in just under two hours. If you are having difficulty registering online,

you can contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

