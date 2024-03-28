Last week Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft pushed back against a

U.S. Department of Labor’s proposed rule that would undermine state

apprenticeship programs. On March 18 Ashcroft signed a formal objection

to the proposal, along with leaders from 16 other states. Ashcroft said, “The

program is working great in Missouri, why would we want federal

government oversight and bureaucratic mandates to crush a thriving state

program?” Apprenticeship programs offer alternatives to the four-year

college route while still giving the opportunity for rewarding, high paying

jobs in such fields as construction, plumbing, transportation, healthcare and

hospitality.

