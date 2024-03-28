Menu

Missouri and Indiana are the only states allowing a judge to impose a death penalty in capital cases, where a jury is deadlocked

Missouri and Indiana are the only states allowing a judge to impose a death
penalty in capital cases, where a jury is deadlocked. And some state
lawmakers in Missouri want that to change. A Missouri House Committee
heard from the public on a bill to repeal that provision and align with most
other states. Typically, a “hung jury” in the most serious cases would result
in an automatic life sentence. A representative of the state’s defense
attorneys organization spoke out in favor of the repeal, saying he believes
the public is mainly reassessing capital punishment.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts