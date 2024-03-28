Missouri and Indiana are the only states allowing a judge to impose a death

penalty in capital cases, where a jury is deadlocked. And some state

lawmakers in Missouri want that to change. A Missouri House Committee

heard from the public on a bill to repeal that provision and align with most

other states. Typically, a “hung jury” in the most serious cases would result

in an automatic life sentence. A representative of the state’s defense

attorneys organization spoke out in favor of the repeal, saying he believes

the public is mainly reassessing capital punishment.

