Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey successfully defended a state law protecting the integrity of advertising meat products

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his

office successfully defended a state law protecting the integrity of

advertising surrounding meat products.

The General Assembly passed the statute in 2018 with the intent to

prohibit the use of advertising that falsely labels plant-based or lab-

grown products as conventional meat or misleads consumers about

the product. The statute requires producers of plant-based or lab-

grown meat to disclose that they are plant-based or lab-grown so as

not to mislead consumers.

