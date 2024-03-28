Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey successfully defended a state law protecting the integrity of advertising meat products
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his
office successfully defended a state law protecting the integrity of
advertising surrounding meat products.
The General Assembly passed the statute in 2018 with the intent to
prohibit the use of advertising that falsely labels plant-based or lab-
grown products as conventional meat or misleads consumers about
the product. The statute requires producers of plant-based or lab-
grown meat to disclose that they are plant-based or lab-grown so as
not to mislead consumers.