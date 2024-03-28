Menu

Old Town Cape revitalization organization will hold a Solar Eclipse Block Party

Old Town Cape, Inc. the Downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization
organization, will hold a Solar Eclipse Block Party on Monday, April 8, at
Cape Riverfront Market lot from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. It’s a FREE
celebration providing a perfect vantage point for this rare occurrence.
Limited edition T-shirts will be sold at the event and free eclipse glasses will
be handed out to ensure the safety of attendees. You can enjoy a live
music performance from Spacers and enjoy food from a diverse selection
of food vendors. From savory to sweet, there’s something for everyone.
Bring the whole family for fun free activities, including face painting,
sidewalk chalk, and more.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts