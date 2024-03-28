Old Town Cape revitalization organization will hold a Solar Eclipse Block Party
Old Town Cape, Inc. the Downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization
organization, will hold a Solar Eclipse Block Party on Monday, April 8, at
Cape Riverfront Market lot from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. It’s a FREE
celebration providing a perfect vantage point for this rare occurrence.
Limited edition T-shirts will be sold at the event and free eclipse glasses will
be handed out to ensure the safety of attendees. You can enjoy a live
music performance from Spacers and enjoy food from a diverse selection
of food vendors. From savory to sweet, there’s something for everyone.
Bring the whole family for fun free activities, including face painting,
sidewalk chalk, and more.