Old Town Cape revitalization organization will hold a Solar Eclipse Block Party

Old Town Cape, Inc. the Downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization

organization, will hold a Solar Eclipse Block Party on Monday, April 8, at

Cape Riverfront Market lot from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. It’s a FREE

celebration providing a perfect vantage point for this rare occurrence.

Limited edition T-shirts will be sold at the event and free eclipse glasses will

be handed out to ensure the safety of attendees. You can enjoy a live

music performance from Spacers and enjoy food from a diverse selection

of food vendors. From savory to sweet, there’s something for everyone.

Bring the whole family for fun free activities, including face painting,

sidewalk chalk, and more.

