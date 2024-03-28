Saint Francis Healthcare System is offering free skin cancer screenings next month in

Cape Girardeau. Saint Francis will offer free skin cancer screenings on Saturday, April

27, from 8 a.m. to noon at Cape Radiation Oncology, located at Entrance 6 of Saint

Francis Medical Center. Patients who have been seen at Advanced Dermatology within

the past three years are asked to continue care through the office, not through the free

screening program. An appointment is required. To schedule, please call (573) 331-

5784.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!