Saint Francis Healthcare System is offering free skin cancer screenings
Saint Francis Healthcare System is offering free skin cancer screenings next month in
Cape Girardeau. Saint Francis will offer free skin cancer screenings on Saturday, April
27, from 8 a.m. to noon at Cape Radiation Oncology, located at Entrance 6 of Saint
Francis Medical Center. Patients who have been seen at Advanced Dermatology within
the past three years are asked to continue care through the office, not through the free
screening program. An appointment is required. To schedule, please call (573) 331-
5784.