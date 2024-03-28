The new director of the Missouri State Fair admits it’s disappointing that this year’s event won’t have many beloved events

The new director of the Missouri State Fair admits it’s disappointing that

this year’s event won’t have a rodeo, motor cross, bull riding, tractor pulls,

or demolition derbies normally held at the State Fair Arena. The 10-acre

open-air field with metal bleachers needs an upgrade, which is coming in

the form of a modern, indoor climate-controlled arena that will seat about 6-

thousand people. Director Jason Moore says the timetable for building the

new arena meant sacrificing rodeo and motor cross events for this year:

An exact start date on building the new arena is not known but Moore says

it could happen during this year’s fair, which runs from August 8th through

the 18th. The new building is expected to be open in time for the 2026

Missouri State Fair.