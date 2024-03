Starting on Monday, April 1, the governor said the Department of Local

Government will begin taking applications for funding from Kentucky’s 2022

Disaster Recovery Program. This program will help communities impacted

by the flooding in 2022. Applications will be accepted for projects involving

housing, infrastructure, economic development and more

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!