Missouri House lawmakers have approved a bill that would restructure St.

Louis law enforcement. If also passed by the Senate and signed by the

Governor, control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department would

return to the state for the first time since 2013. Many Republicans feel the

city is not adequately policing violent crime or property crime, and that it’s

time the state steps in.

