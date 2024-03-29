Riley Strain’s family has ordered a second autopsy to be performed on his body after the first

autopsy raised questions about his cause of death. Strain, a 22-year-old student from the

University of Missouri, went missing on March 8 after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar in

downtown Nashville while on a trip with his fraternity. After a two-week search, his body was

found in the Cumberland River on March 22, eight miles downstream from the downtown area.

Police say there appears to be no foul play in his death. Strains family still has questions, like

why their son was missing his pants, boots, and wallet when his body was found. Officials,

however, say it’s not uncommon for clothing to come off drowning victims while they are in the

water. Also Strain allegedly did not have any water in his lungs, which raised questions about

whether he drowned. However, medical experts say that his windpipe possibly closed, NOT

allowing water into his lungs.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!