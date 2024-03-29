The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is planning for up to 150 aircraft to fly in on the eclipse

The total solar eclipse on April 8 will bring thousands of visitors at our airport to see the full cosmic event. The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is planning for up to 150 aircraft to fly in on April 8. The airport has a reservation system in place and additional staffing to help manage the air traffic. More than 70 pilots have made reservations to fly in, so far. Reservations can be made through Monday, April 1 st online or by calling the airport.

