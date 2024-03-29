The Senate has given initial approval to legislation that would create a prescribed pediatric extended-care center license.
Republican Rusty Black focuses on providing specialized care for children with complex medical needs. Currently, children with medical complexities can receive private nursing, but…
The bill requires one final vote of approval before going to the House for
consideration.