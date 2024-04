Firefighter Impersonator Arrested With Garden Hose: WYFF says a Morganton, North Carolina man was arrested for pretending to be a firefighter and for obstructing firefighters from putting out a fire. Christopher Miglino was dressed in New York fire department gear. He used a garden hose to try and extinguish some flames. A neighbor on the scene alerted authorities and had Miglino taken into custody.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!