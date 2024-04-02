A groundbreaking event for the $4.6 million dollar Roy Blunt Soil Testing and Research Laboratory at the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education Center in Portageville, Missouri, is happening this Friday at 930am.

A groundbreaking event for the $4.6 million dollar Roy Blunt Soil Testing

and Research Laboratory at the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and

Education Center (FD-REEC) in Portageville, Missouri, is happening this

Friday at 930am. The University of Missouri Board of Curators recently

voted to name the new building to honor the former U.S. senator for his

championing of agriculture research in Missouri. Former Sen. Blunt helped

secure funding for the new building, which is coming from the U.S.

Department of Agriculture Rural Development, the state of Missouri and the

FD-REEC.

