A groundbreaking event for the $4.6 million dollar Roy Blunt Soil Testing and Research Laboratory at the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education Center in Portageville, Missouri, is happening this Friday at 930am.
A groundbreaking event for the $4.6 million dollar Roy Blunt Soil Testing
and Research Laboratory at the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and
Education Center (FD-REEC) in Portageville, Missouri, is happening this
Friday at 930am. The University of Missouri Board of Curators recently
voted to name the new building to honor the former U.S. senator for his
championing of agriculture research in Missouri. Former Sen. Blunt helped
secure funding for the new building, which is coming from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture Rural Development, the state of Missouri and the
FD-REEC.