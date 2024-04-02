A recent social media blast from several Missouri Republican lawmakers repeats a narrative that a vast majority of voters in the state hold the same position on abortion rights despite polling of likely voters showing the state’s electorate is much more divided on the issue.

“Out-of-state interest groups are trying to change Missouri’s constitution to allow

abortion on demand,” said state Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, in a social media post.

“I encourage everyone to #DeclineToSign these Leftist-backed petitions and support the

Right to Life for all Missourians, including the unborn.” A February survey of 900 likely

Missouri voters, conducted by St. Louis University and YouGov, showed 44% approval

of the initiative and 37% disapproval, with a significant 19% responding that they’re

unsure.

