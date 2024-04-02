Oran native Gary Senciboy is setting his sights on a seat in Jefferson City
Oran native Gary Senciboy is setting his sights on a seat in Jefferson City. Senciboy
recently resigned from his position as the mayor of Oran and filed to run for the
soon-to-be vacant District 148 seat — currently held by state Rep. Jamie Burger who
is running for state Senate — in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Senciboy spent just under 10 years as the city’s mayor. During his tenure, he bought
a new city hall building, secured a bond to update the city’s water system, got a
resource officer at Oran schools and worked to keep Canadian trailer manufacturing
company Manac from leaving town. Senciboy plans to work for quality education,
support of local police forces, Second Amendment rights and doing “the right thing.”
The District 148 seat will be contested in a primary election Tuesday, Aug. 6, where
Senciboy will face former 33rd Circuit Presiding Judge David Dolan for the
Republican nomination.