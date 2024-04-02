Residents at the Blue Jay Acres apartment complex in Charleston, Missouri have a lot of questions
have a lot of questions–starting with why everyone had their water turned
off at the same time. On Monday, March 25th, the water was turned off for
at least an hour and a half while residents were in the middle of showering,
cooking, all the normal things. Residents were never notified of the
disruption. The 16 units at Blue Jay Acres is run my Maco management
and apparently the company didn’t pay the water bill. The water was shut
off for lack of payment. The company has not been current on the bill in the
last couple of years but they are current now.