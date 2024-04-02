Residents at the Blue Jay Acres apartment complex in Charleston, Missouri

have a lot of questions–starting with why everyone had their water turned

off at the same time. On Monday, March 25th, the water was turned off for

at least an hour and a half while residents were in the middle of showering,

cooking, all the normal things. Residents were never notified of the

disruption. The 16 units at Blue Jay Acres is run my Maco management

and apparently the company didn’t pay the water bill. The water was shut

off for lack of payment. The company has not been current on the bill in the

last couple of years but they are current now.

