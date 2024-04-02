SEMO electric has a power plan in place for the day of the eclipse.
company has put an emergency response plan in place to prepare for the
thousands of visitors expected. Although SEMO Electric is planning to keep
things normal for the day, they did make a few adjustments, starting with no
road work that day. They don’t expect any power outages that day but they
have made sure that crews are prepared and know what to do in case of an
emergency. The plan also calls for extra crews and supplies, including fuel
for trucks and propane for backup generators. SEMO electric has said the
main goal is to make sure everyone is safe and has a good time.