The Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center collected more than 8,000 jars of

peanut butter for the SEMO Food Bank. The second Jars of Love Peanut

Butter Drive was started to help people who are facing food insecurity. The

various departments of PBRMC had a friendly competition going amongst

themselves.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!