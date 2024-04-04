Menu

A bill being discussed by the Missouri House Committee on Homeland Security would prohibit local governments from purchasing unmanned drones

A bill being discussed by the Missouri House Committee on Homeland Security would
prohibit local governments and law enforcement agencies from purchasing unmanned
aerial systems, or “drones,” from any place listed as a “country of concern.” The bill’s
sponsor, State Rep. Dan Stacey, R-Blue Springs, said he’s very concerned about China,
where the highly-popular DJI brand of drones are made. Representatives of various law
enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies, all spoke out against the restrictions. The main
concern, being forced to buy a substandard product that cost a lot more.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

kzim-logo large

, , ,

A bill being weighed by a State House committee would allow Missouri companies that make distilled spirits to ship their products directly to customers’ homes. Current state law allows licensed wine producers to ship up to two cases of wine per month directly to Missouri customers. The bill sponsored by Republican Jeff Knight of Lebanon would allow Missouri makers of bourbon, vodka, and other distilled spirts to do the same. Don Gosen, co-owner of Copper Mule Distillery in Hermann, testified in favor of the bill