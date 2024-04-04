A bill being discussed by the Missouri House Committee on Homeland Security would prohibit local governments from purchasing unmanned drones
A bill being discussed by the Missouri House Committee on Homeland Security would
prohibit local governments and law enforcement agencies from purchasing unmanned
aerial systems, or “drones,” from any place listed as a “country of concern.” The bill’s
sponsor, State Rep. Dan Stacey, R-Blue Springs, said he’s very concerned about China,
where the highly-popular DJI brand of drones are made. Representatives of various law
enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies, all spoke out against the restrictions. The main
concern, being forced to buy a substandard product that cost a lot more.