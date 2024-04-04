A bill being weighed by a State House committee would allow Missouri companies that make distilled spirits to ship their products directly to customers’ homes. Current state law allows licensed wine producers to ship up to two cases of wine per month directly to Missouri customers. The bill sponsored by Republican Jeff Knight of Lebanon would allow Missouri makers of bourbon, vodka, and other distilled spirts to do the same. Don Gosen, co-owner of Copper Mule Distillery in Hermann, testified in favor of the bill
Opponents argued that there are already too many problems with wine shipments to
homes being accepted by minors in the household instead of adults, and that allowing
distilled spirits to be shipped to homes would make a bad problem worse. A vote on the
bill is expected later.