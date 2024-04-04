Menu

A popular food pantry program at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is expanding

A popular food pantry program at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is expanding,
thanks to a grant from the Disabled American Veterans. Currently, the main facility in Poplar
Bluff and the clinic in Farmington, Mo., offer a monthly food pantry for Veterans, but thanks
to the DAV grant, the Poplar Bluff pantry is growing. Additionally, a new pantry will kick off in
the Cape Girardeau, Mo., community on May 7.

