A years-long effort to bring a successful Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri ministry

to Cape Girardeau is just about done with the opening of the LifeHouse Crisis Maternity

Home later this month. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home is housed on Catholic

Charities’ Little Flower Campus and offers a program for homeless pregnant women.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!